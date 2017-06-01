A Body Shaming Fairy Tale?

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs is a Snow White reboot that is suddenly getting a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons.

Here’s a summary, from Mic.com,

The upcoming film is about seven princes who have been put under a spell and turned into dwarfs. To undo the spell, these guys must go out and find some magical red shoes, which happen to actually belong to Snow White. Why does Snow White wear these shoes? Well, because they transform her from a short, curvier woman into a tall, thin, so-called “beautiful” woman, and that’s apparently how she wants to present herself to the outside world.

Watch the preview and see if anything else sits uncomfortably with you:

This preview came out in December but went largely unnoticed until model Tess Holliday called out Chloe Moretez, the voice actor, regarding an advertisement for the film.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? @ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017



Chloe responded like this:

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

What do you think of this movie based on the marketing so far? Do you think you’ll take time to go see it?