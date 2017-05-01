A Busy Saturday Morning on Bradford Roadways

The South Simcoe Police kept their traffic ticket books busy on Saturday. It started around 1:30 in the morning, when an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle being driven erratically. The constable says he spied the driver get out and walk towards a bar. He didn’t make it that far however, the officer stopped him first, and after a brief chat, arrested the 26-year-old man on an Impaired Driving charge. The next arrest came when an officer was out on patrol with an Automated License Plate Reader, claiming the ALPR went off along Bradford’s Holland Street around 10:00 Saturday morning. A vehicle was stopped shortly after, where police say they found a 29-year-old Bradford man was driving around with a suspended license and no insurance.