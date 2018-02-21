Listen Live

A Canadian Curling Fan Just Won The Winter Games!

Talk about freezing your Rocks off!

By Kool Mornings

Yesterday Canadian curler Rachel Homan’s husband was the best Canadian fan after missing his wife’s victory when he was too busy getting beer to watch.

Now, an image of a Canadian curling fan has gone viral due to the fact that he was missing a few things, like pants and a shirt! Don’t worry though, the fan stayed warm with his tuque and scarf.

 

And Kirstie Alley said Curling is boring????

 

