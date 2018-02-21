A Canadian Curling Fan Just Won The Winter Games!
Talk about freezing your Rocks off!
Yesterday Canadian curler Rachel Homan’s husband was the best Canadian fan after missing his wife’s victory when he was too busy getting beer to watch.
Now, an image of a Canadian curling fan has gone viral due to the fact that he was missing a few things, like pants and a shirt! Don’t worry though, the fan stayed warm with his tuque and scarf.
We just can’t compete with the Canadians at the Winter Olympics. We just can’t do it. pic.twitter.com/aN5t4DaQYe
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 19, 2018
And Kirstie Alley said Curling is boring????
Do you #lovecurling ?
A Canada’s fan arrives undressed at the #Pyeonchang2018 Curling Center for the men’s round robin session between the US and Canada.
📷Wang Zhao pic.twitter.com/5Zxn5SFhTh
— AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) February 19, 2018