A Canadian Game Show from the 80s is Being Revived!

Did you daydream about going on the show with your mom? Maybe you can go on the game show with your kids, this time around.

The Canadian game show, Just Like Mom, is being revamped for a new generation! On the show, kids answer questions and then their mothers have to guess their answers, for point.

The kids also compete in a 1 minute bake-off!

The revival of the show will be Just Like Mom and Dad. Bell Media is licensing the show to Canadian production company Marblemedia and it will air on Yes TV in Canada in 2018, as well as BYU TV in the States.

Marblemedia is actually casting right now!!!! CLICK HERE for the complete media release! It’s open to kids age 6- 10. Submit your video application at justlikemomanddad.com