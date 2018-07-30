A Dozen Wildfires Continue To Rage Out Of Control Across Ontario’s Northland

Parry Sound 33 – the largest of the 39 wildfires burning to the north – grew a little more at the weekend. It now covered more than 8200 hectares; one of a dozen fires yet to be brought under control.

No new fires were reported.

Evacuation orders remain in place until Friday for Henvey Inlet First Nation, home to about 200 people. Evacuation orders are likely to be extended for the Key, Pickerel and French rivers west of Highway 69.

Meantime, 200 volunteers helped out at Sobeys in Parry Sound packing 48-hour food kits for 136 frontline firefighters.

