A First For Fortnite!

Over the weekend producer and DJ Marshmello made history. If your kids play Fortnite, than you know what I’m talking about!

Millions logged into the epic game to see what was being called the first ever live virtual concert held inside of Fortnite.

A virtual Marshmello called to the crowd from a stage in the Pleasant Park section of the game, playing originals featuring Logic and his hit “Happier” with Bastille.

Fortnite currently has over 120 million users around the world wide.