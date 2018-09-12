A Georgia School Is Bringing Back The Paddle

The Charter Christian School has asked parent permission to paddling misbehaving children. In a statement, the school said “we take discipline very seriously.”

The school said that about 100 parents returned the form and about a third of them DID give permission to paddle their children.

In the form, the school said the punishment will not exceed three swats from a paddle. If parents opted out of the paddle, than if their child misbehaves, that child would be suspended for five days.. This school teaches kids Kindergarten through grade 9.

