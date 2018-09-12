Listen Live

A Georgia School Is Bringing Back The Paddle

Get the paddle or be suspended!

By Kool Parents

The Charter Christian School has asked parent permission to paddling misbehaving children.  In a statement, the school said “we take discipline very seriously.” 

The school said that about 100 parents returned the form and about a third of them DID give permission to paddle their children.  

In the form, the school said the punishment will not exceed three swats from a paddle.  If parents opted out of the paddle, than if their child misbehaves, that child would be suspended for five days.. This school teaches kids Kindergarten through grade 9.

Today

Related posts

Security Experts warn Do NOT Post Back To School Pics Of Your Kids On Social Media…

Back To School Grocery Shopping!

School District Bans Fast Food, And Some Parents Are Happy About It