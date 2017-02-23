A giant gold plated Kanye West as Jesus statue has been erected in Los Angeles.

L.A. street artist Plastic Jesus, is behind the art piece on Hollywood Boulevard. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he says, “ [West is] a genius at writing and producing but he’s not a God, and that’s where we put him. Until there’s an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him. By all means, treat and respect these people are artists, but don’t make them into gods—because we crucify our gods.” The statue will appear in an art Exhibition in Hollywood on the 24 of February.

New Music coming From Meghan Trainor!

Meghan Trainor has been teasing fans all week on social media with plans to release a new song, “I’m a Lady,” and in her latest social media post she says the song will be released on Friday. In December, Trainor described the song as “a Meghan Trainor, upbeat, love-yourself woman anthem, like I do!” reports Billboard. The track was written for the upcoming Smurfs film Smurfs: The Lost Village, which is due out in April.

Jimmy Fallon Gives back!

Jimmy Fallon wants to give back. This week, he donated $100,000 to help fund the art program at his former high school. Jimmy says: “And if anyone there wants to return the favour with a statue of me or something, I’m totally cool with that.”

Step aside Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, there’s a new reality show in town and it’s all about cats!

A TV producer from Iceland has created an online show about cats called Keeping Up With The Kattarshians; its a spoof or spin-off of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show is a live streaming TV series and features kittens living in a dollhouse with hidden cameras. The show is already a hit…

Have a look….