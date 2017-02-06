A Good Description Did The Job

Some sharp eyes helped put two suspects in handcuffs. Just before 7:30 Sunday evening, the OPP responded to a report of a hold up at a Mississauga St. business. Officers arrived on scene too late to catch the suspects there, but were given a decent description of the pair. A 40-year-old man and 29-year-old woman who matched that description were located nearby, now the pair face a few Robbery and Drug Possession charges.