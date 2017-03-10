A Healthy Start Makes Mornings Go ‘Smoothly’ At Jean Vanier Catholic High School

As of this month, the student leadership team at Jean Vanier Catholic High School in Collingwood will be bringing a healthy smoothie bar on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to the student body.

In light of the line “new year, new me”, the goal is to offer a healthy new alternative for students with a variety of smoothies. As a part of the Healthy Food for Healthy Schools initiative, Student Leadership will be running the “Storm Smoothie Bar” in the mornings to encourage students to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The school already runs a Healthy Breakfast program so that students can start their day with a nutritious meal. The addition of the smoothie bar will further improve the program in place, and increase the number of students getting a well-rounded breakfast daily.

Each Tuesday and Thursday, the smoothie bar will be producing a collection of citrus, assorted berries, and green power smoothies. Each smoothie will help students get at least two of the five servings of fruits or vegetable a day, plus energy for the long, studious day ahead.