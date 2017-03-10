Listen Live

A Healthy Start Makes Mornings Go ‘Smoothly’ At Jean Vanier Catholic High School

by Lily-Ann Schneider, Jean Vanier Catholic High School

By News, Scribes

As of this month, the student leadership team at Jean Vanier Catholic High School in Collingwood will be bringing a healthy smoothie bar on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to the student body.

In light of the line “new year, new me”, the goal is to offer a healthy new alternative for students with a variety of smoothies. As a part of the Healthy Food for Healthy Schools initiative, Student Leadership will be running the “Storm Smoothie Bar” in the mornings to encourage students to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The school already runs a Healthy Breakfast program so that students can start their day with a nutritious meal. The addition of the smoothie bar will further improve the program in place, and increase the number of students getting a well-rounded breakfast daily.

Each Tuesday and Thursday, the smoothie bar will be producing a collection of citrus, assorted berries, and green power smoothies. Each smoothie will help students get at least two of the five servings of fruits or vegetable a day, plus energy for the long, studious day ahead.

