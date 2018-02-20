A Lady Found A New Way To Dry A Pair of Knickers!

A female passenger was spotted and filmed drying her knickers using an overhead vent while on a flight to Moscow…

Other passengers said she had not seemed embarrassed while drying her underwear on the Ural Airlines flight, and spent at least 20 minutes holding them up above her.

A video of the woman drying her underwear filmed by a passenger has since been shared on social media in Russia, with some defending her actions.

In fact, one person suggested the pants may have belonged to the woman’s child. Other’s suggested that perhaps she got excited during take-off!