A List Actors Sign On for “Times Up” Movement!
More than 1,000 Women in the entertainment industry have teamed up for a massive sexual harassment campaign. Time’s Up was officially launched yesterday (Monday, January 2nd) with big-name actors penning an open letter mission statement. Actors include, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Meryl Streep are a part of the movement to fight for equality on behalf of all women in al fields! According to CNN.
“Time’s Up has already put together a $13 million fund to subsidize legal support for “women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace,” according to its GoFundMe page.”
Time’s up on silence. Time’s up on waiting. Time’s up on tolerating discrimination, harassment and abuse. #TimesUp Sign the solidarity letter & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/eTwKtOboIl pic.twitter.com/q8aok1HTGg
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 1, 2018