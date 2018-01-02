Listen Live

A List Actors Sign On for “Times Up” Movement!

Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Meryl Streep are a part of the movement to fight for equality on behalf of all women in all fields!

By Dirt/Divas

More than 1,000 Women in the entertainment industry have teamed up for a massive sexual harassment campaign. Time’s Up was officially launched yesterday (Monday, January 2nd) with big-name actors penning an open letter mission statement. Actors include, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Meryl Streep are a part of the movement to fight for equality on behalf of all women in al fields! According to CNN.

“Time’s Up has already put together a $13 million fund to subsidize legal support for “women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace,” according to its GoFundMe page.”

 

 

