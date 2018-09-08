A Midsummer Night’s Dream

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Iain Moggach

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare’s classic comedy, is being performed in an intimate setting: the backyard of 61 Park St!

Join us as our cast of local actors takes you on a riotous ride through the interwoven world of lovers, fairies and fools!

Six shows to choose from:

August 30th, 31st, and Sept 1st, curtain @ 7:30pm

September 6th and 7th, curtain @ 7:30pm

September 8th, closing matinee @2:00pm!

****

A few days before the wedding of Theseus and Hippolyta, a crisis of love and law ensues. Hermia, daughter of Egeus, is in love with Lysander. Egeus insists that his daughter marry Demetrius and it is the law that she must obey his will. Hermia and Lysander decide to flee, confiding in their friend Helena who in turn tells Demetrius, hoping that her honesty will win his heart. That night all four set out into the wood near Athens, where the fairy king and queen, Oberon and Titania, are arguing.

Oberon, with the help of his trusty fairy servant, Puck, decides the only way to resolve matters is by using the juice of a magic flower.

Meanwhile in Athens, a group of mechanicals prepare a play for the wedding of Theseus and Hippolyta. While they rehearse in the woods, something strange and ass-tonishing happens to their leading man…

You do NOT want to miss it!

Starring:

Michael Abernethy

Marissa Caldwell

Heather Dennis

Stephen Dobby

Kristen Keller

Frank Kewin

Olivia Claire

Craig Mainprize

Robert Knapp

Richard Varty

and Harley Caldwell

Tickets are $25 and are on sale NOW!