A Mini Wonder Year’s Reunion!

They are still friends after all these years… If you loved the Wonder years, than you will be delighted to see a mini cast reunion of sorts. Danica McKelly who played Winnie, Josh Saviano, who played Paul and Fred Savage, who played Kevin, met up for some lunch earlier this week and posted a pic on Instagram for us all to see. The wonder years ran from 1988 to 1993!

So from the files of where are they now?

Savage is still acting and is now an in-demand director, while McKellar has become a best-selling mathematics writer and education advocate and Saviano works as a lawyer.

The more things change, the more things stay the same, and the more I enjoy hanging out with these 2#fredsavage and @danicamckellar you guys are like family to me. Love ya! pic.twitter.com/d7mpk9W8ob — Josh Saviano (@joshsaviano) February 6, 2019

Look how cute they were!