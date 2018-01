Trolls: The Beat Goes OnĀ is a new Netflix series that will provide parents everywhere with some free time as the kids discover a new obsession.

Now keep in mind Poppy and Branch are going to sound different. Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick are not involved with this series, however it’s still the fun loving characters you know with lots of music to sing-a-long to!

Premiering this Friday January 19th…