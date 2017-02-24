A New App Could Tell Your Boss How Much Time You’re Spending in the Bathroom

Bathroom breaks are the best part of the work day: you’re still on the clock and getting paid…

Bathroom breaks are magic for a lot- mostly men…. you get to be alone with your thoughts and your phone….

BUTT…. No pun intended, a Japanese company called KDDI is about to ruin your fun….

The company just created an app that could let your boss know when you’re spending an extra long time in the bathroom.

The app is set up to monitor the stalls in all of the bathrooms in an office building.

People can check to see if stalls are available before they head to the bathroom, which can save them the hassle of getting to the bathroom and finding it’s totally occupied.

The app can also send an alert to management if one stall has been occupied for too long.

The app is going on sale in Japan starting in March. There’s no word on when it might be available over here.