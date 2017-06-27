A new method for carrying your car seat

Do you have a baby in a car seat? Would you like to know a way to carry them without hurting your back, shoulder or hips?Watch the video to see how! Let us know if you have any questions!*Update*It has been brought to my attention that one viewer experienced discomfort when attempting this maneuver. I am sorry to hear that and so I wanted to share that due to so many different makes and models of car seats, it is likely that this method won't work for all seats.This was merely an attempt to pass along a creative idea that was shared and works incredibly well for the majority of those who attempt it. I suggest being cleared by your medical professional prior to trying any new regimen if you would like to ensure you are fit to perform actions like the one shown here. We also wanted to share that while car seats are the ideal choice for safety while riding in a car they aren't the top choice for a baby if you're able to hold them or baby-wear instead. There are several resources online if you need suggestions or demonstrations on the proper way to baby-wear. Thank you so much for all of your support! I'm so glad to be able to share this message and provide benefit to so many of you!

