A New Study Explains The Perfect Number To Help Us Decide
But, I can't decide!
Clearly, the more options there are- the harder it is to choose! Research out of California’s institute of Technology may have found the perfect number of options to help us make fast/good decisions… They found 12 is a good number of options to have when making decisions.
So if you’re at a restaurant, it would be easier to make a decision with a 12-item menu (anything lower might make you question why you came there in the first place).
If you could have 12 menu items in life- what would they be? Here are Dale & Charlie’s top menu items