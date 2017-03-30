A new survey asked people how long they go between washing some things

Here are the results . . .

1. Jeans.

10% of people wash their jeans every single time they wear them and 44% do it at least once a week . . . but 28% go at least a month, and 18% will hold out for months and only wash them once they get a stain.

2. Towels.

9% of people wash them after every use, which seems like ridiculous overkill. 43% of people wash them once a week . . . and 15% wash them whenever they get around to it.

3. Sheets.

44% wash them every one or two weeks . . . another 35% wash them once a month . . . but 21% use them indefinitely and only throw them in the laundry when they’re repulsive.

4. Bras.

Only 5% wash them after every use . . . 56% go one or two weeks . . . and 33% wait until they SMELL WEIRD. Women are much more aggressive with their sports bras. 41% wash them after every use, and no one just lets them go indefinitely.

5. Underwear.