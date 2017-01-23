Listen Live

A personal trainer launched Britain’s first nude-ercise class!

Former recruitment consultant Helen Smith, 35, led the first circuits-style workout class for ten participants on Saturday evening in Southampton.

The hour-long class, which was attended by people aged between 33 and 70, included jumping-jacks, sit-ups, push-ups and partner work.

It has been described as ‘gentle boot-camp style exercise with partner games and teamwork’ suitable for all fitness levels.

‘You also don’t have to think about washing sweaty gym clothes after the class, and it’s a great way to celebrate the body.’

While the class is a nude activity, women can wear sports bras for comfort and participants can wear trainers for some exercises if they wish.

