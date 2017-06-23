A Phoebe Buffay Spin-Off!

We’ve been hearing for year’s that a “Friends” reunion will never happen, but what about a spin-off? Brilliant!



Lisa Kudrow and Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman are apparently considering a Friends spin-off, a Phoebe Buffay stand-alone show. It would be the second spin-off from the smash hit series, after Matt LeBlanc’s show Joey. Reports have said that Kudrow and Kauffman are in “serious talks,” and are already working on storylines for the possible show.

According to an insider, they say Phoebe would probably be divorced now and living back in NYC. The 10th and final season saw Kudrow’s character marry boyfriend Mike Hannigan, played by Paul Rudd. The source also claimed that cameos from the Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry are likely.