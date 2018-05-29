A Preschoolers Cookbook, What Could Go Wrong?
This cookbook has come comedy gold in it.
Cookbooks aren’t usually somewhere where you go for hilarity, but this might be the exception.
A guy posted his nephews preschool cookbook that the kids came up with. Check out their hilarious recipes and instructions.
I personally love Sebastian’s Pancakes.
My nephews Ethan’s pre-k class made a cook book, and all the kids had to come up with all the recipes😂😂 so much better than I could’ve imagined. pic.twitter.com/X5d0Sqzw5N
— Jordan Adams (@JordanKAdams97) May 16, 2018