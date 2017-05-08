A Raccoon Got Stuck In The Ceiling At Pearson Airport
Likely Plotting To Steal Some Luggage
On Friday during baggage claim at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, some travellers had an extra friend to help them find their luggage. A baby raccoon was seen above in an open ceiling tile taking a gander at the pedestrians below. It was seemingly plotting on how to steal luggage without being noticed.
Take a look below at the baby raccoon just wanting to make some new friends.
At Toronto Pearson Airport, we spotted this little fellow checking to see who had come off the flight from Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/m2nSdrxwXt
— Cameron Graham (@camerongraham) May 6, 2017
a baby raccoon just casually hanging in the ceiling at Pearson airport welcoming passengers!! 😭 @CP24 @CityNews @CBC @ajplus pic.twitter.com/cOZ5TictV1
— LA (@luulayy) May 6, 2017