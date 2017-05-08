Listen Live

A Raccoon Got Stuck In The Ceiling At Pearson Airport

Likely Plotting To Steal Some Luggage

By Humor

On Friday during baggage claim at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, some travellers had an extra friend to help them find their luggage. A baby raccoon was seen above in an open ceiling tile taking a gander at the pedestrians below. It was seemingly plotting on how to steal luggage without being noticed.

Take a look below at the baby raccoon just wanting to make some new friends.

 

