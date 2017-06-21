A Rainbow at Night?

Last night around 9:15, I was on my way home from a meeting in Alliston. As I drove south on the 10th/ Tottenham Road, I saw this in the sky and I had to stop to take a picture.

See that pink line that curves to the left as it goes up? What is it?

This was on Tottenham Road just slightly north of the 11th.

I took the photos then I continued south, turning east on to the 9th Line in to Beeton and I saw it again, this time, it seemed to be the other half. This is looking south east on the 9th.

As you can see the sky is very dark. After I took the photo, I turned to look north and this was the sky:

I looked up “rainbows at night” and there is a phenomenon called Lunar Bows or Moonbows. I’m not sure that’s what this was. The sun was set (“Sunset” was at 9:06 yesterday) but there was still sun light lingering. And, it was NOT a full moon last night.

So, maybe we can call this a … Sunset Bow?

What do you think?