CLH Foundation’s annual event ‘A Red Carpet Evening’ is scheduled for February 10th 2018, at the Quality Inn and Conference Centre in Midland Ontario. This year, CLH Foundation is pleased to present David Usher, live in concert.

This annual charity event solely benefits CLH Foundation, which exists in whole to raise, invest and expend funds to the association of Community Living Huronia, in Midland Ontario. For almost 60 years, CLH has supported the needs of individuals with exceptionalities and their families within the communities of North Simcoe. Donations and fundraising dollars generated by CLH Foundation provide additional funds to enhance the lives and the experiences of the individuals supported by Community Living Huronia.

Tickets are $150 and include a three course gourmet dinner, live and silent auction, intimate concert and a $50 tax receipt. For more information call 705.526.4253 extension 225, or visit www.clhfoundation.ca

Tickets can be purchased by clicking http://weblink.donorperfect.com/purchase_tickets_2018