A School Installed A Book Vending Machine!
So cool!
A school in Buffalo, New York installed a vending machine filled with books and the kids are loving it.
Buffalo School Board member Sharon Belton-Cottman hopes that this vending machine will encourage parents to “focus on reading.”
Students my choose a book monthly with a special golden token given to them my their teacher!
The vending machine was purchased for $2,000 by The Community Action Organization. The group also paid $1,000 to fill it with books, which will continue to be restocked thanks to the Teacher’s Desk, a non-profit school supply store.
How cool … the first book vending machine in one of our Buffalo Public schools. Kids earn tokens and get a free book! Hey, authors, anyone want to help keep it filled? #kidsneedbooks pic.twitter.com/pk4NYrH5lp
— Dee Romito (@writeforapples) November 27, 2018