A School Installed A Book Vending Machine!

A school in Buffalo, New York installed a vending machine filled with books and the kids are loving it.

Buffalo School Board member Sharon Belton-Cottman hopes that this vending machine will encourage parents to “focus on reading.”

Students my choose a book monthly with a special golden token given to them my their teacher!

The vending machine was purchased for $2,000 by The Community Action Organization. The group also paid $1,000 to fill it with books, which will continue to be restocked thanks to the Teacher’s Desk, a non-profit school supply store.