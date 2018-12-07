Listen Live

A School Installed A Book Vending Machine!

So cool!

By Kool Parents

A school in Buffalo, New York installed a vending machine filled with books and the kids are loving it.

Buffalo School Board member Sharon Belton-Cottman hopes that this vending machine will encourage parents to “focus on reading.”

Students my choose a book monthly with a special golden token given to them my their teacher!

The vending machine was purchased for $2,000 by The Community Action Organization. The group also paid $1,000 to fill it with books, which will continue to be restocked thanks to the Teacher’s Desk, a non-profit school supply store.

Related posts

Dad Filmed His Daughter Walking To School As Punishment For Her Bullying!

This Dad is All of Us

The World’s First Screen Free Smart Phone