A Sequel for Dirty Dancing?

Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th Anniversary by announcing a sequel! The move was released in 1987 with a lady named Eleanor Bernstein behind the script. She told reporters that she’d like to bring a sequel to fans…Bernstein says “it’s the right time for a second movie.” Adding that Baby and Johnny would be together all these years later and Baby would be an activist, supporting women’s equality and such!

FUN FACTS:

Producer/screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein may have based much of “Dirty Dancing” on her own teenage vacations at resorts in New York’s Catskill mountains.

The soundtrack came from Bergstein’s own collection of vintage 45s. She used the old singles as temporary tracks while the dancers were learning their steps, and the filmmakers just decided to keep them and license the rights. Wise move.