A Sing-Along Version Of ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Is Coming!
Will Hit Select Theatres April 7th
So…we weren’t supposed to be singing along the first time? Woops!
Disney has announced that a sing-along version of their live-action Beauty and the Beast remake will hit select theatres April 7th.
Lyrics from all of the songs will be up on screen, including the newest songs, like “How Does a Moment Last Forever” and “Evermore”.
So far, the sing-along version is only slated to play at select US theatres, but hopefully they’ll bring it to Canada as well.