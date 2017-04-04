A Sing-Along Version Of ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Is Coming!

So…we weren’t supposed to be singing along the first time? Woops!

Disney has announced that a sing-along version of their live-action Beauty and the Beast remake will hit select theatres April 7th.

Lyrics from all of the songs will be up on screen, including the newest songs, like “How Does a Moment Last Forever” and “Evermore”.

So far, the sing-along version is only slated to play at select US theatres, but hopefully they’ll bring it to Canada as well.