A Small Act of Kindness Led to This ‘Thank You’ Note
Thanks to one Starbucks coffee...
Some of us have “paid it forward” or been the recipient of a surprise coffee paid for by a stranger at Tim Hortons.
It’s the kind of thing that can have more of an impact than you may realize.
Yesterday I bought coffee for the lady behind me at Starbucks.. later in the day I found this is my mailbox. Small acts can make a big difference folks, spread some kindness. pic.twitter.com/awNi4LSGJq
— Mackenzie (@mackey2399) August 7, 2018