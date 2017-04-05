‘A Strut Though The Ages’ Fashion Show– The Best (And Worst) From The 60s To Now

In honour of Georgian College’s 50th Anniversary, students in the Event Management program came up with the idea of a fashion show charity event showcasing fashions from over the past 5 decades.

And so, ‘A Strut Through The Ages’ was born!

The theme of the show is “Throwback Thursday”, and on Thursday April 6th, models will be strutting their stuff down the runway at the Lion’s Gate Banquet Hall in Barrie, wearing college fashion trends from the 60’s to the 2000’s. Some you’ll miss, and some you hope to NEVER see again.

The night promises a trip down memory lane, with not only the fashion show, but a live band, with Georgian College alumni members, Cardinal Street performing, along with a fun photobooth, a Retro Candy Bar, raffle prizes and more! Not to mention I will be their hosting!!

It’s all in support of Cody’s House – Youth Mental Health Centre and the Georgian College Scholarship fund.

Get your tickets through EVENTBRITE for $20 per adult, or $15 per student/youth.

Event Management student, and one of the many organizers of the event, Kat Chabot came in to the Kool studios to speak with me about what kind of fashions we can see at the show. ( LISTEN )

And you can follow them on INSTAGRAM for sneak peeks of the wacky styles we’ll see and some of the prizes available through the raffle.

(Image & Video Courtesy of Georgian College, A Strut Through The Ages/Facebook)