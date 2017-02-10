A Surprise Kool FM Match Game Proposal!

Did you listen to the Kool FM Match Game on Thursday morning? If not, you missed one heck of an amazing moment!

In case you missed it, Jason & Marilyn were on The Match Game that morning. Marilyn thought they were just there to take part in the game, but Jason had much bigger plans for the morning. Much to her surprise – Jason popped the question! It was an amazing experience, and we are so thankful we here at Kool FM were able to be a part of it.

Watch below to see the magical moment: