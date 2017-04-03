Listen Live

A Teacher’s funny Prank on his Students wins April fools!

WATCH: A teacher gets very creative with his students!

By Kool Mornings

Do you know the meaning of the words “blorskee,” “speekuzslmn” and “chchch?” Neither does a class of elementary students who fell for a teacher’s joke.

Joe Dombrowski works at Oakland Elementary in Royal Oak, Michigan. He conducted a spelling test using fake words as an early April Fools’ Day prank.

Check it out!

 

Gave a fake spelling test to the kids today as an early April fools joke…

