A Teacher’s funny Prank on his Students wins April fools!
WATCH: A teacher gets very creative with his students!
Do you know the meaning of the words “blorskee,” “speekuzslmn” and “chchch?” Neither does a class of elementary students who fell for a teacher’s joke.
Joe Dombrowski works at Oakland Elementary in Royal Oak, Michigan. He conducted a spelling test using fake words as an early April Fools’ Day prank.
Check it out!
Gave a fake spelling test to the kids today as an early April fools joke…
Posted by Joey Dee on Wednesday, March 29, 2017