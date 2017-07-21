A Texas coffee company is recalling one of its roasts because it was making some men a bit too excited.

Oh my!

Bestherbs Coffee LLC issued the voluntary recall for its New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found it contains desmethyl carbodenafil, which is similar to sildenafil in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

Bestherbs, which is based in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, sold the coffee nationwide from July 2014 through June 2016 on various websites and in some retail stores…

Some customers were buying it to help in the bedroom, but FDA spokeswoman Lyndsay Meyer said it is not clear if the product works like Viagra.

No injuries have been reported!

