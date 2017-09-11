A Third Fifty Shades movie is coming…. and we’re being teased with a new trailer. E.L. James Fifty Shades Freed tells the story of Anastasia Steele (played by Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey’s (played by Jamie Dornan) wedding, and their honeymoon.

The teaser also appears to address the storyline of Anastasia’s former boss Jack Hyde and his seeking of revenge against her.

The full trailer will drop in November and the new movie will be out on Valentine’s Day 2018!