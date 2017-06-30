A Very Canadian “Commercial” (ft. Hockey & Drake)

In honour of Canada’s birthday, we give you a very Canadian “commercial”. This parody commercial was aired during the 1997 NHL Awards. During the 1996-1997 season, Martin Brodeur scored his first NHL goal and Ron Hextall had scored two before Brodeur.

The NHL poked fun at the phenomenon with the Brodeur-Hextall Table Hockey Game. However, we would like to draw your attention to one of the two actors in the sketch…

An eleven-year-old Drake (Aubrey Graham) is one of the two actors in the sketch! Four years later, he began his career on Degrassi.

CC Image Courtesy by Jeff Cleary via Flickr