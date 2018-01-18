A Water Skiing Squirrel Was the Star of the Toronto Boat Show
You may have seen Twiggy appear in Anchorman and Dodgeball...
Proper water skiing form means your knees are bent and you’re allowing the rope to pull as you lean your weight back…
Twiggy’s form is on point….
Hi, I’d like Twitter to understand that this is the happiest day of my life because I got to watch Twiggy the Squirrel waterski in his life jacket.
Thank you for your time pic.twitter.com/uTd2muzWU4
— Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (@simonssaysno) January 17, 2018
Twiggy is a 10 year-old water skiing sensation who has appeared in the movies “Anchorman” and “Dodgeball.”
Last weekend Twiggy was the star of the Toronto Boat Show
カナダ、トロントのエキシビション・パレスで開催された国際ボートショーで、リスがウォータースキーを披露した。1月14日撮影。 pic.twitter.com/Uk27UbBPCu
— China Xinhua News (@XHJapanese) January 15, 2018