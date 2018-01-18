A Water Skiing Squirrel Was the Star of the Toronto Boat Show

Proper water skiing form means your knees are bent and you’re allowing the rope to pull as you lean your weight back…

Twiggy lol. Poor guy #peta A post shared by Christopher Ciantar (@chris.ciantar) on Jan 14, 2018 at 11:20am PST

Twiggy’s form is on point….

Hi, I’d like Twitter to understand that this is the happiest day of my life because I got to watch Twiggy the Squirrel waterski in his life jacket. Thank you for your time pic.twitter.com/uTd2muzWU4 — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (@simonssaysno) January 17, 2018

Twiggy is a 10 year-old water skiing sensation who has appeared in the movies “Anchorman” and “Dodgeball.”

Last weekend Twiggy was the star of the Toronto Boat Show