A Water Skiing Squirrel Was the Star of the Toronto Boat Show

You may have seen Twiggy appear in Anchorman and Dodgeball...

By Darryl on the Drive

Proper water skiing form means your knees are bent and you’re allowing the rope to pull as you lean your weight back…

Twiggy’s form is on point….

Twiggy is a 10 year-old water skiing sensation who has appeared in the movies “Anchorman” and “Dodgeball.”

Last weekend Twiggy was the star of the Toronto Boat Show

