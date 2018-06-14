A World Cup Guide for Dummies; Where to Watch in Barrie

THE FAVORITES Brazil and Germany are tournament favorites, with France, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina expected to challenge in later rounds. Don’t be surprised to see England, Uruguay, Croatia or Peru pull off some upsets as well. FRANCE WINS IN ‘FIFA 18’ SIMULATION The new “FIFA 18” World Cup simulation also shines a light on possible results in Russia. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> PLAYERS TO WATCH

The Egyptian Messi It’s no longer who’s better Ronaldo or Messi? Soccer headlines have been dominated by the ‘Egyptian Messi’ this season, Mo Salah of Champions League runner-up Liverpool in the English Premier League. There are questions surrounding the Egyptian pharaoh’s fitness after his heartbreak injury in the Champions League final against Christiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid but no other player meant so much for his club and country this year than Salah did. He finished his club season with 44 goals in 52 appearances and was instrumental in getting Egypt to the World Cup. Salah’s efforts gave the Egyptian national team a place in the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

Harry Kane Another candidate for top scorer has to be Harry Kane of England. The English may have big names but they have to be considered underdogs. If they make any noise this time around it will be because 24-year-old Harry Kane does what he does…score goals. The Three Lions captain is one of the best goalscorers right now on the planet.

Brazil’s Neymar Chances are you have heard that Brazil is a pretty decent squad. Rewind to four years ago and Neymar was stretchered off the field in the quarterfinals against Colombia, ending his first World Cup campaign. Neymar finished with 28 goals in 30 club appearances for Parisian club PSG. The young star is already fourth in goal scoring (54 goals in 84 appearances) for Brazil – who are one of the tournament favorites.

The Prince, Kevin De Bruyne Belgium were dubbed the ‘breakout team’ last time around but have never lived up to that billing despite insane talent. Eden Hazard of Chelsea is the face of the Belgium National team but their main man is Kevin De Bruyne who helped bring the English title home to Manchester City this season. De Bruyne finished Brazil 2014 with one goal and two assists. While he can score, its the things he does on and off the ball that make him so lethal and so mightily important for the Belgians.

Antoine Griezmann On paper you may not find a more talented team than France. The likes of Paul Pogba of Manchester United, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann could easily become the tournaments top scorer.

What is the World Cup?

With 32 countries, it’s the biggest global sporting event. The Word Cup only comes around every four years.

How does the tournament work?

There are eight groups, made up of four teams and the top two teams from each group move on to the knockout stage. The knockout stage is a 16-team, single-elimination tournament.

WHERE TO WATCH IN BARRIE

There are a number of great pubs and eatery’s to take in the World Cup in Barrie.

66 Dunlop St E, L4M 1A4 Barrie, Ontario

274 Burton Ave. Barrie ON L4N 5W4

29 Dunlop St. East, Barrie ON L4M 1A2

201 Cundles Rd E Barrie, Ontario

28 Dunlop St East Barrie, Ontario

220 Bayview Drive

Barrie, Ontario L4N 2Z4

82 Dunlop Street East

Barrie, Ontario L4M 1A4

237 Mapleview Dr. E.

Barrie, Ontario L4N 0W5