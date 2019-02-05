A Young & The Restless Star, Gone Too Soon!

In recent years, Kristoff St. John was reportedly battling his own mental health issues following the apparent suicide of his son Julian. In 2017, it was reported that the star underwent psychiatric treatment an alleged mental health “scare.” If you or someone you know is in distress, help is available, please contact Canadian Mental Health…

The Soap Opera community is grieving after learning the news that Young & The Restless star Kristoff St. John died yesterday at the age of 52. Kristoff played Neil Winters on the show for the past 27 years.

CBS and Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produces “The Young and the Restless,” released a statement saying “The news of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking.”

“He was a very talented actor and an even better person,” the statement read. “For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on ‘The Young and the Restless’ for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. “On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his daughters, Paris and Lola.”

Kristoff appeared in many other shows over the years including “Martin,” “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “The Bad News Bears.” But perhaps, some will remember him for his role as Denise Huxtable’s boyfriend “David James.”