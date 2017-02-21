Abandoned Oro Medonte Building Fire Deemed Suspicious

A fire in a vacant Oro Medonte building is being considered suspicious. Fire crews were called to the former Adult Occupational Centre on Bass Lake Road just before 5:00 Monday morning, with reports of a fire in the guardhouse out front. Fire crews made short work of the flames, but the OPP say after preliminary investigation, the signs are there that this fire was intentional. If you have any information, contact the Barrie OPP detachment at (705)726-6484, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.