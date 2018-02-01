Listen Live

Abortion Clinic Safe Zone Law Takes Effect Today

No Protests Within 50 Metre Radius

By News

A new law on the books taking effect today, establishes safe zones around abortion clinics. The Safe Access to Abortion Services Act, established by the Ontario Government, calls for a ban on protests within a 50-metre radius of an abortion clinic. These clinics can apply to have that radius expanded to 150 metres. Anyone violating the new law can get a fine of up to five grand and six months in jail for a first offense, but police will be issuing warnings to start.

