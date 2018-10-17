Academy Award Buzz – Nicole Kidman Like You’ve Never Seen Before

The first trailer has just been released starring, Nicole Kidman for crime thriller, “Destroyer.” She plays a Detective forced to confront demons of her past.

The makeup is incredible, her look is a major make under. Oscar buzz is circling, the Academy loves it when a look is completely transformed for a part.

Praise has been raining down since “Destroyer” was screen at the Toronto International Film Festival with many claiming this could be her best performance ever!

Coming this Christmas…

Meanwhile on the other side of the spectrum, Adam Sandler, an actor who’s body of work would never be considered for a Academy Award, (Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison) has just released a teaser for his new stand up special.

Set to hit Netflix October 23rd, Sandler has always been a funny guy capable of great impressions this could be his best work in a while…