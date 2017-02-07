According to a new study, most of us do it at the same time!

Synchronized shagging.

Most popular time to have sex is 9am Sunday Morning according to Superdrug, who asked 2000 people the top ten most popular times to get busy…

1.Sunday, 9.00am

2. Saturday, 10.30pm

3. Saturday, 11.30pm

4. Friday, 10.30pm

5. Saturday, 10.30am

6. Saturday, 11.30am

7. Friday, 10.30pm

8. Saturday, 11.15pm

9. Saturday, 9.30pm

10.Sunday, 9.30pm

The weirdest thing about the research is that it means that lots of us are having sex at the same time. When you’re getting down to it with your other half, your upstairs neighbour and the old couple next door are probably doing the exact same thing.

Interestingly all of the top ten sexy times were at the weekend. Obviously, we’re all more chilled out at the weekend, and we’ve got time to enjoy sex rather than lying there thinking about how much sleep you’re going to get.

The least popular times to get it on are during the week.

1. Monday, 4.45pm

2. Monday, 3.00pm

3. Tuesday, 5.30pm

4. Tuesday, 9.00pm

5. Thursday, 8.00am

6. Thursday, 1.30pm

7. Monday, 8.00am

8. Wednesday, 7.30am

9. Friday, 5.00pm

10. Saturday, 5.00pm