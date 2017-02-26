Hollywood is mourning another loss. Actor Bill Paxton has died of surgical complications. Aliens, Twister, Titanic and Apollo 13 among his movie roles. You may have seen him more recently on TV’s Training Day. Little known fact: Paxton was in the crowd when President John F. Kennedy emerged from the Hotel Texas on the morning of his assassination on November 22, 1963. Photographs of an eight-year-old Paxton being lifted above the crowd are on display at the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas. Paxton was 61. He leaves his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury, and their two children, James and Lydia.

photo: movieweb.com