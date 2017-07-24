Actor John Heard has died

Heard appeared in a number of memorable supporting roles throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including the Academy Award-nominated movie Awakenings alongside Robert De Niro and the late Robin Williams, as well as the legal thriller The Pelican Brief, starring Julia Roberts.

Heard also guest starred on the long-running TV series The Sopranos, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination in 1999.

Most recently, he made appearances on Modern Family, Elementary and the new MacGyver.