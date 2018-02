Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have welcomed their second daughter, Gio Grace Levine, born on the 15th of February, 2018.

Prinsloo, a Victoria’s Secret Angel, shared a photo of the newborn’s toes saying “She’s got her daddy’s toes”.

Early this year, she posted this very cute photo with their other daughter, Dusty Rose, who is one year old, as they announced the impending birth.