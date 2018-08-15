Adam Sandler Is Everything To Netflix

Over the last few years, Netflix has really stepped up their comedy programming while other networks, like HBO, have been investing less… Since 2012, Netflix has pumped millions into its comedy category and it’s paying off…

Netflix did their homework and spent the last few years gathering countless hours of data about audience viewer habits and knowing what they know now- Adam Sandler is their golden Goose!

Regardless of the fact that Adam Sandler’s highest rated movie on Netflix only received 29% on Rotten Tomatoes- research says- viewers want more of him…

According to a Netflix 2017 first-quarter earnings report, since the launch of Sandler’s film “The Ridiculous 6,” Netflix “members have spent more than half a billion hours enjoying the films of Adam Sandler.”

Yes, you read that right: More than 500 million hours of Sandler’s films were streamed on Netflix in roughly 16 months.

Other big named comedians like Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and Ali Wong have also played a major roll in Netflix streaming numbers!