Adam Sandler Sings A Song About His Friend Chris Farley On The Anniversary Of His Death

On the 21st anniversary of Chris Farley’s death (which was Tuesday), friend Adam Sandler paid tribute to him by Tweeting his Chris Farley tribute song.

It’s from the new special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh”, which hit Netflix a couple months ago. The song includes Adam’s memories of their friendship, and references to Chris’ classic “SNL” characters.

But it also includes some very somber moments, like this lyric:

“But a few months later the party came to an end. We flew out to Madison to bury our friend. Nothing was harder than saying goodbye. Except watching Chris’ father have his turn to cry.”

Farley and Sandler became close friends when they worked together on Saturday Night Live in the 90s. Farley left the series in 1995, and died of a drug overdose in 1997.