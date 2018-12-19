Listen Live

Adam Sandler Sings A Song About His Friend Chris Farley On The Anniversary Of His Death

It's been 21 years since we all lost Chris

By Dirt/Divas

On the 21st anniversary of Chris Farley’s death (which was Tuesday), friend Adam Sandler paid tribute to him by Tweeting his Chris Farley tribute song.

It’s from the new special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh”, which hit Netflix a couple months ago.  The song includes Adam’s memories of their friendship, and references to Chris’ classic “SNL” characters.

But it also includes some very somber moments, like this lyric:

“But a few months later the party came to an end.  We flew out to Madison to bury our friend.  Nothing was harder than saying goodbye.  Except watching Chris’ father have his turn to cry.”

Farley and Sandler became close friends when they worked together on Saturday Night Live in the 90s. Farley left the  series in 1995, and died of a drug overdose in 1997.

Related posts

Sandra Bullock Has A Great Solution To No Oscar Host

Alfonso Ribeiro “Carlton Dance” Did He Steal It From Eddie Murphy And Courtney Cox?

Remembering Penny Marshall