Adele Cancels Final Two Shows

There are a lot of sad Adele fans right now.

Adele has sadly had to cancel two sold-out London shows at Wembley Stadium because her vocal cords are damaged and it was doctor’s orders to not sing. They would have been the final two shows of her tour July 1 and 2.

She explains everything in this heartfelt note posted to Twitter:

We kind of saw this coming since at her Wednesday night show at Wembley, she put a handwritten note in the program saying, “I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

