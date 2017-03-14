Adele’s dirty Joke!

Adele showcased her filthy humour with an X-rated joke onstage in Adelaide, Australia on Monday night, after technical issues stalled her show. As stage crew members scrambled to fix a power outage, Adele chatted to fans at the Oval and decided to share a dirty joke…

She then cracked, “What do you call a blonde standing on her head? A brunette with bad breath.” The power came back after about five minutes and the show continued without a hitch.

The MTV Movie Awards are about to get bigger by honouring the small screen.

MTV has announced it is expanding its iconic award show for the first time in its 25-year history with the introduction of the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The ceremony will air on Sunday, May 7th and the show intends to keep the iconic popcorn trophy. The award show’s host, nominees, performers and presenters will be unveiled at a later date, MTV said.

Looks like Disney is looking for their Jasmine and Aladdin.

Director The Guy Ritchie has sent out a casting notice call for Middle Eastern actors, from the ages of 18 to 25 to audition for the lead spots. Aladdin will be a movie – musical and the notice reads, “Must be able to sing and dancing experience is a plus.”

Shooting will take place over a 6-month period from July 2017 to January 2018 in the U.K. and rehearsals begin in April. The animated movie, which was released in 1992!