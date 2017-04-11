Listen Live

Adopting a Pet? Take a “Pawternity Leave!”

Employees at this workplace can now take a paid leave...

By Darryl on the Drive

HarperCollins Publishers have granted India employees 5 days of paid leave if they adopt a new pet.

New this year, the “pawternity leave” policy allows time for responsible adoption, time to bond and they say helps to ensure a healthy work/life balance. HarperCollins India clearly cares for their staff as they say, “pet children need as much attention as human children.”

It’s no joke, check it out…

 

Related posts

This Guy is Giving His Farm Away for Free on Kijiji

The Brownlee Brothers… Sibling Goals

WATCH: Swaddled Baby Throws Hands Up, Everytime!