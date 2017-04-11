Adopting a Pet? Take a “Pawternity Leave!”
Employees at this workplace can now take a paid leave...
HarperCollins Publishers have granted India employees 5 days of paid leave if they adopt a new pet.
New this year, the “pawternity leave” policy allows time for responsible adoption, time to bond and they say helps to ensure a healthy work/life balance. HarperCollins India clearly cares for their staff as they say, “pet children need as much attention as human children.”
It’s no joke, check it out…
Robs off on #pawternity leave this week with Carrick and Fly the beautiful #bordercollie #puppies #dogsoftwitter @HarperCollinsIN pic.twitter.com/qyVollIJVq
— Team TCMO (@TCMOCareers) April 9, 2017